Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $37.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Fortrea stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

