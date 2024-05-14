Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FTRE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

