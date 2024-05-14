Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortrea updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Trading Down 0.4 %

FTRE stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

