Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 448,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after buying an additional 204,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,673. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

