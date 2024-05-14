Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,991 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Block by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,877 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.78. 7,239,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,978,692. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

