Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,027 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,716.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,847 shares of company stock valued at $81,473,390. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COIN opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

