Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,423,430. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company's stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

