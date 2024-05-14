Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,736,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

