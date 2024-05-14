Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 273.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,454,000 after purchasing an additional 476,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 364,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.84. 1,275,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,254. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

