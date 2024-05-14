Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 143,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 228.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.