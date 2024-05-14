Forum Financial Management LP Has $405,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $2,101,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 947,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,123,000 after buying an additional 83,656 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.