Forum Financial Management LP Has $467,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.8 %

Stryker stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.27. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.