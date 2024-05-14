Forum Financial Management LP Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,009. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.