Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

