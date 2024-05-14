Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $283,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,201,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after buying an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 905,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $228.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

