Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 127 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $951,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $36,040,995. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $264.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $269.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

