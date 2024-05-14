Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.53. 6,421,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.