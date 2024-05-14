Forum Financial Management LP Sells 13,174 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,804,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,568,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

