Forum Financial Management LP Sells 194 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $210.82. 1,264,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,525. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

