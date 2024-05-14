Forum Financial Management LP Sells 327 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 63.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 679,582 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $47,762,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,738,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

