Forum Financial Management LP Sells 453 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,219,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,912,000 after purchasing an additional 214,487 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

