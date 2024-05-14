Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

