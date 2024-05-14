FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $411,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,335 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.