FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 29th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -24.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ FIP opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $816.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.29. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

