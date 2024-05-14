Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FULC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $456.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. Research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 407,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

