Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 322,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,330. The firm has a market cap of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 421,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

