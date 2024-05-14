Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.74 Price Target for Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) received a C$0.74 target price from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 244.19% from the stock’s current price.
Kidoz Stock Performance
Shares of KIDZ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.22. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. Kidoz has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -1.70.
Kidoz Company Profile
