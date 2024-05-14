FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jonestrading started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

