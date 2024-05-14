Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.44 Billion

Gala (GALA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $124.23 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 32,377,697,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,229,668,030 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

