GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

GNT stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.