GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
GNT stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.45.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
