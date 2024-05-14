Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.50.

NYSE:IT opened at $440.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a 52 week low of $309.02 and a 52 week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gartner by 830.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 888.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,588,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

