Gary L. Hinkle Purchases 613 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,925.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 26,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,445. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth $281,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.