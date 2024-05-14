Gary L. Hinkle Purchases 613 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,925.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 26,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,445. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
