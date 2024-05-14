GateToken Price Tops $7.88 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $734.96 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00012806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,585.01 or 1.00035297 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00088982 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,223,949 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,219,624.72549078 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.02339907 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,941,097.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.