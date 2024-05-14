GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$38.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services traded as low as C$35.01 and last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 31315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.92.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$520.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.1606973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.