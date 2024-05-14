Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.34

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 241266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.