Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stake Lowered by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,677 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Genasys worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GNSS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.