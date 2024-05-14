GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Down 3%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 169,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 383,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $557.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.17.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,702,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,802.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,702,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,802.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $228,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

