General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,040,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,605,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $20,620,925. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $293.54. 1,406,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,834. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.