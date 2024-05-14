General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

View Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.