General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 883,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $170.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

