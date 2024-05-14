General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

GIS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,614. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

