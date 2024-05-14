Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.