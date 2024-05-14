Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,298,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Geox Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GXSBF remained flat at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Geox has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
Geox Company Profile
