Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,298,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GXSBF remained flat at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Geox has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

