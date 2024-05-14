Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $492.50

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492.50 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 488.58 ($6.14), with a volume of 93852227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.40 ($5.97).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.86).

Get Glencore alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLEN

Glencore Stock Up 2.8 %

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,809.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 447.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 437.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Glencore’s payout ratio is 3,703.70%.

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.