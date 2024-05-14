Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $492.50

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492.50 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 488.58 ($6.14), with a volume of 93852227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.40 ($5.97).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.86).
Read Our Latest Research Report on GLEN
Glencore Stock Up 2.8 %
Glencore Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Glencore’s payout ratio is 3,703.70%.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.