GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.62.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,451,821,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after acquiring an additional 838,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $67,351,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

