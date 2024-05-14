Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GLBS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.19.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
