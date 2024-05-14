Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Dan Lemaitre Sells 63,300 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 741,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,212. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 122.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

