Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 614 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.86. 32,347,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,409,055. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

