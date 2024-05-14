Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in AON by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.92. 886,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.13. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,914 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,360. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.