Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,831 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 442.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,569 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in First Solar by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. 2,354,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,124. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $5,265,869. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

